LATEST ON BIZNEWS RADIO: Neal Froneman – Hersov is right; SA Govt can take leaf out of Sibanye book, urgently address Good, Bad and Ugly. (For Spotify, click here)

LATEST ON BIZNEWS.COM:

NB: Getting this newsletter second hand? Click here for your own copy. It’s free and takes under a minute.

During the opening minutes of his powerful keynote at BNC#4, Rob Hersov quipped that the audience better keep an eye out for a sniper’s red laser rangefinder as what followed would make him a marked man. That wasn’t too big an exaggeration. His explosive talk reverberated in the portals of power – and hit a sweet spot among ‘gatvol’ countrymen.

Over 70,000 members of the BizNews community had watched the recording within 24 hours of its publication on YouTube Tuesday evening. Among the appreciative crowd was Sibanye’s similarly outspoken CEO Neal Froneman who referred favourably to Hersov’s message in our interview yesterday.

That’s the kind of politically incorrect material we do not shy away from. And serves as something of a disclaimer for my request. As BizNews is reverting to a mostly-remote model, we’re looking for a like-minded company to share our beautiful 250m² of office space in Bryanston. Because we simply no longer need all of it.

So, if you’re not afraid of ducking an occasional laser rangefinder (just kidding), need super fast connectivity, immunity to loadshedding and would like to share your workspace with a bunch of passionate journalists, please drop a line to [email protected]. Let her know a bit about yourself and your needs – and, of course, contact details. And perhaps we’ll soon be “roomies”.

“South Africa is at a turning point” – RW Johnson

In this impassioned speech from the fourth BizNews conference RW Johnson explores the turbulent history of post 1994 South Africa and some of the decisions taken by the ANC government at the time which led to the tragic predicament the country now finds itself in.

To receive the Daily Insider every weekday at 6am in your inbox click here. You can also sign up to the weekend’s BizNews Digest for a wrap of the best content BizNews has to offer, for a leisurely Saturday read.

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)