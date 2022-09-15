The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Daily Insider: The BizNews team in Bryanston is looking for a “roomie”
During the opening minutes of his powerful keynote at BNC#4, Rob Hersov quipped that the audience better keep an eye out for a sniper’s red laser rangefinder as what followed would make him a marked man. That wasn’t too big an exaggeration. His explosive talk reverberated in the portals of power – and hit a sweet spot among ‘gatvol’ countrymen.
Over 70,000 members of the BizNews community had watched the recording within 24 hours of its publication on YouTube Tuesday evening. Among the appreciative crowd was Sibanye’s similarly outspoken CEO Neal Froneman who referred favourably to Hersov’s message in our interview yesterday.
That’s the kind of politically incorrect material we do not shy away from. And serves as something of a disclaimer for my request. As BizNews is reverting to a mostly-remote model, we’re looking for a like-minded company to share our beautiful 250m² of office space in Bryanston. Because we simply no longer need all of it.
So, if you’re not afraid of ducking an occasional laser rangefinder (just kidding), need super fast connectivity, immunity to loadshedding and would like to share your workspace with a bunch of passionate journalists, please drop a line to [email protected]. Let her know a bit about yourself and your needs – and, of course, contact details. And perhaps we’ll soon be “roomies”.
