It’s my birthday, so please indulge me. Just this once. Because I have been reminded recently that BizNews is, well, a media business. Which means that it’s also here to help its tribe to grow their own businesses. And as we flourish, we reinvest, feeding a virtuous circle of continuous improvement.

What got me thinking about this was when maestro Richard Cock called our team to ask about advertising rates. Requests like his are not unusual – but the source and reason for the inquiry was. SA’s music maestro says response to our recent interview was so incredible he wants to consider BizNews to market an upcoming series of events.

Richard’s spontaneous endorsement was an uplifting and timely reminder for me of BizNews’s journey – how far we’ve come and how much there is to be grateful for. It’s been an unlikely one, as you’ll see when witnessing a recording of a discussion Tony Sanderson and I had when he brought a camera to my home office back in 2014 (click here).

What doesn’t come through in the video is how BizNews is a platform that serves its tribe. Data show our team has done a great job on content. But we’re not that vocal about the ecosystem that’s developed to help its community in other ways. It is an effective, highly focused way to reach people just like you – other members of our tribe.

So, if you own or work in a business which would benefit from attracting more high quality customers and have a message that will resonate with our tribe, drop an email to [email protected]. She’ll get back to you or ask Clive or Joseph to do so. We’re proud of the BizNews network’s reach and cost effective impact for advertisers big and small. You’ll be pleasantly surprised. Of that I’m certain.

Meet Soweto’s budding property mogul whose portfolio has contracts, cash flow – but no bank finance

A common trait among successful entrepreneurs is their good fortune in having started early. Few, however, kicked off as five year olds – the age at which Nthabiseng Sejake began helping in her mother’s spaza shop and tavern. Sejake honed used skills acquired as a pre-teen to develop B Evolusion, a fast-growing ‘backroom’ renting business in Soweto. She was identified by informal economy guru GG Alcock as epitomising this much misunderstood R20bn area which succeeds despite being starved of capital by SA’s formal banking sector. In this interview with Alec Hogg of BizNews, the budding property mogul shares her story – and dreams – and how, in four years, she has built a portfolio with dozens of quality apartments on three sites in Soweto. An inspirational story of a woman for whom the sky is surely the limit once scales lift from the collective eyes of SA’s financial institutions.

