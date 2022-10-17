The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
It’s my birthday, so please indulge me. Just this once. Because I have been reminded recently that BizNews is, well, a media business. Which means that it’s also here to help its tribe to grow their own businesses. And as we flourish, we reinvest, feeding a virtuous circle of continuous improvement.
What got me thinking about this was when maestro Richard Cock called our team to ask about advertising rates. Requests like his are not unusual – but the source and reason for the inquiry was. SA’s music maestro says response to our recent interview was so incredible he wants to consider BizNews to market an upcoming series of events.
Richard’s spontaneous endorsement was an uplifting and timely reminder for me of BizNews’s journey – how far we’ve come and how much there is to be grateful for. It’s been an unlikely one, as you’ll see when witnessing a recording of a discussion Tony Sanderson and I had when he brought a camera to my home office back in 2014 (click here).
What doesn’t come through in the video is how BizNews is a platform that serves its tribe. Data show our team has done a great job on content. But we’re not that vocal about the ecosystem that’s developed to help its community in other ways. It is an effective, highly focused way to reach people just like you – other members of our tribe.
So, if you own or work in a business which would benefit from attracting more high quality customers and have a message that will resonate with our tribe, drop an email to [email protected]. She’ll get back to you or ask Clive or Joseph to do so. We’re proud of the BizNews network’s reach and cost effective impact for advertisers big and small. You’ll be pleasantly surprised. Of that I’m certain.
