Duduzane Zuma drops ANC, entering 2024 election as an independent

Duduzane Zuma, the famous, highly articulate son of former SA President Jacob Zuma has decided to fight the country’s potentially watershed 2024 National Election outside the ANC because he “wants to be part of the solution”.

The son of the man still rated the most popular politician in South Africa warns that those in power will be held accountable for “dropping the ball”.

In a cracking interview with Chris Steyn of BizNews, he calls for less politicking, less political rhetoric – and more action.

Duduzane Zuma, 40, was educated at Pretoria Boy’s High and has a degree in technology from the capital city’s university. He is an entrepreneur best known as having been a business partner of the Gupta family which has been deeply implicated in State Capture. The Guptas featured strongly in the SA media and in the recently concluded Zondo Commission of Inquiry where Duduzane testified in October 2019.

He lists SA’s three significant threats as racism, tribalism and xenophobia and will stand on a tolerance and inclusivity platform. Zuma Jnr says he lives for “safety, security, peace and prosperity” and wants people to work together so that SA can attract the foreign investment needed to create job opportunities.

Click on the play buttons below to watch/listen to the full interview: Zuma Jnr enters 2024 election as an independent – Duduzane predicts “cataclysmic shift” for SA

Also read:

(Visited 465 times, 465 visits today)