Action SA leader Herman Mashaba exposes the Elephant in the Rainbow Alliance room for all to see – and urges that unless the anti-ANC alliance gets past this, the DA’s proposed Moonshot Pact is a dead duck. Mashaba shares the events leading up to the contentious vote for a new Mayor of Johannesburg, explaining how the obvious lessons must be absorbed by opposition parties if they are to have any hope of governing South Africa in a successful coalition after the 2024 National Election. At the time of publication, the Speaker adjourned the meeting without giving a new date. Herman Mashaba – Opposition pact’s ‘Elephant in the Room’ exposed in Joburg Mayoral Drama

