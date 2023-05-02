The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Herman Mashaba – Opposition pact’s ‘Elephant in the Room’ exposed in Joburg Mayoral Drama
Action SA leader Herman Mashaba exposes the Elephant in the Rainbow Alliance room for all to see – and urges that unless the anti-ANC alliance gets past this, the DA’s proposed Moonshot Pact is a dead duck. Mashaba shares the events leading up to the contentious vote for a new Mayor of Johannesburg, explaining how the obvious lessons must be absorbed by opposition parties if they are to have any hope of governing South Africa in a successful coalition after the 2024 National Election. At the time of publication, the Speaker adjourned the meeting without giving a new date.
