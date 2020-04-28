The changing face of education

*This content is brought to you by Wealth Migrate

As the coronavirus pandemic has shut schools, universities and colleges across the world, technology has stepped smartly into the breach.

Online solutions have allowed teaching to continue from homes via various platforms and shown how important it is for everyone to embrace a forward-thinking mindset, while teaching students vital decision-making skills, creative problem-solving techniques and, perhaps most importantly, the ability to adapt our learning to any environment and eventuality.

Technology has had an impact on just about every aspect of our day to day life. Education and how we learn has been irrevocably changed by ever-advancing technology. It has made formal and tertiary education far more accessible to the greater worldwide community and certainly changed the way we learn, communicate and collaborate.

According to Patrick Brothers, Co-Founder at HolonIQ, there are more than six million students around the world pursuing higher education fully online, representing a $30B market. Today the online student higher education enrolments equate to about 15% in the USA and about 10% in China. This is expected to grow, given the increased interest from adult students and the accessibility of a variety of online courses. Added to this is the obvious cost factor with online learning being by far the more cost-effective option.

In years gone by we had to visit the local library to do research, attend an in-classroom lecture and arrange meet-ups for collaboration and group work. Today we have access to more information than we could ever process at just a click of a button. Formal learning takes place through podcasts, MOOCS (massive open online courses), webinars, virtual online lessons and online degree programmes that enable the learner to study at their own pace, at a time and in an environment that best suits them.

As technology has developed, so has our ability to communicate via online applications and communication tools. Technology has broadened our access to a greater community and invited collaboration between students across the globe, creating inclusive think-tanks, a feat that could never have been accomplished without the advancement of technology. In a classroom and lecture hall learning are no longer barriers to learning as technology paves the way to innovative working and collaborative learning via online portals and virtual classrooms.

With the advancement of all smart devices being able to connect to the internet a new age of online learning is emerging. The opportunities are endless, making education accessible anytime, anywhere and available to everybody with access to the world wide web.

