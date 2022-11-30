Hiding under the bed not an investment strategy

By Brian Butchart*

Investors and advisors experienced a difficult year as pretty much all asset classes across territories experienced declines. This caused much uncertainty as there were limited options to consider building wealth since the start of the year.

Markets move in cycles and during periods of volatility, communication is critical to provide guidance to investors. Brenthurst has always communicated regularly with clients and potential investors but stepped it up with market analysis, investment advice and assurance, especially important during more difficult market environments.

This together with other regular communication aimed at keeping our clients informed and educated about the health of their wealth and financial objectives, resulted in Brenthurst Wealth being ranked in the top ten amongst some of the largest brands in financial services in SA, according to a recent survey by news website ‘Daily Investor’.

Daily investor researched the most recognised brands in financial services and ranked awareness of the Brenthurst Wealth brand in 6th place, alongside the much larger Momentum and Stanlib.

According to the report large asset managers – who spend far more on marketing – enjoyed significantly better brand awareness than smaller boutique firms like 36One and Counterpoint.

The research report noted that there was one exception – Brenthurst. “Its higher-than-expected brand awareness resulted from the strong media presence of director Magnus Heystek. Brenthurst also has a good online marketing strategy, including webinars and newsletters, bolstering awareness around the company.”

For our team, it is encouraging that the company’s strategy of a strong focus on client communication, supported by other marketing initiatives across different channels, is being noticed. We have received great feedback around this from clients and also supported the communication with online events and insights by our team of advisors on multiple platforms, BizNews included.

Our marketing team, led by Sue Heystek, Marketing Director, drives the Brenthurst integrated marketing strategy – which includes direct communication with clients, online events, strong social media presence, sponsorships and editorials in leading media and radio interviews.

Brenthurst Wealth was founded by Magnus Heystek, Brian Butchart and Sue Heystek in 2004 and from a small team of four and one office has now grown to 60 people, 8 offices in South Africa and one international office in Mauritius. The company manages R17 bn on behalf of its clients and has focused strongly on investing offshore for more than a decade – long before the trend promoted by other wealth and asset managers – with significant success.

It now offers a comprehensive range of wealth management services – investing, retirement planning, tax and estate planning, risk management as well as property investment and relocation services to Mauritius.

Brenthurst was awarded the title ‘Top Boutique Wealth Manager in SA’ in the highly regarded Intellidex annual survey of Private Banks and Wealth Managers in 2017 and 2020 and has ranked amongst the top five boutique wealth managers in SA for seven consecutive years. The top three individual wealth managers awarded in the Intellidex annual survey in 2022 were all Brenthurst advisors.

Sonia Du Plessis previously won the inaugural Top relationship manager award in 2019, André Basson was the runner up in 2020 and Brian Butchart was in the Top three consecutively in 2020, 2021 and the winner in 2022.

We are proud of our excellent team of highly qualified financial advisors, attorneys, fiduciary experts, marketing executives and administrative support teams. Many of our employees are continuing with studies to add to their already wide range of financial and wealth management qualifications. We actively encourage and support their continued learning and education programmes to elevate our services and delivery to clients.

Brian Butchart, CFP®, is the Managing Director of Brenthurst Wealth.

