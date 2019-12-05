Global debt advisors deliver scary finding: Plans to fix Eskom can’t work. MUST READ

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to clean up corruption across state entities and in government and vowed to fix state-owned electricity provider Eskom – but he has been criticised for dillydallying. A new report from debt experts CRO Advisors finds that there is no obvious way to fix Eskom. The power utility is so corrupt and so operationally dysfunctional that it cannot be saved in its current form or in terms of a proposal to break it up, the UAE-based team reports. What’s really needed is a forensic audit to assess the scale and depth of past and present looting. This is very worrying news for South Africa, because electricity is at the heart of the economy, with power cuts holding back growth. International ratings agencies have singled out repairing Eskom, which has sucked in billions in government bail-out funds, as essential for improving the country’s investment prospects. – Jackie Cameron

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE/Knowledge Bylanes) – CRO Advisors to Issue Eskom Debt Restructuring Report by December 31, 2019. CRO Advisors has concluded that Eskom has devolved into an operationally dysfunctional, financially insolvent, unreliable and corrupt entity.

Eskom’s ~500BN on balance sheet debt, ~128bn off balance sheet debt, and 1,072bn in unavoidable cost over next 5 years, represents a staggering 76% of South Africa’s total current debt.

South Africa’s total debt obligations are ~R5.3trn ($353bn), including Eskom’s liabilities and capital requirements, excluding other substantial cash requirements for other failing State-Owned Companies, excluding sizeable Tax collection gaps and other sizable growing fiscal gaps.

Eskom must undergo an independent detailed and comprehensive “Forensic Audit” on behalf of all creditors, vendors and stakeholders.

Eskom is “not ready” to be decoupled or broken up into separate operating companies at this time due to the severe financial, operational challenges, corruption, fraud and malfeasance facing the Company.

CRO Advisors Eskom Restructuring Analysis Timeline includes:

CRO Advisors Issues South Africa Country Review, IMF Warnings, and Eskom Insolvency Notices on 8.5.19

CRO Advisors Issues Volume I: Eskom Independent CRO (ICRO) Restructuring Report on 10.17.19

CRO Advisors to Issue Eskom Debt Restructuring Report by 12.31.19

CRO Advisors to Issue Volume II: Integrated Resources Plan (IRP) Revisions and South Africa Electricity Market Design by 1.31.20

The full public version of the CRO Advisors Eskom Restructuring Update is below: