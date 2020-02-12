The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
WEBINAR: How it all works: Bright Light Solar and the projected 21% after tax return
The SA Government offers attractive incentives to encourage the promotion of small businesses and increase clean energy production. Hedge fund pioneer Kevin Shames has applied his business skills and financial knowledge to combine these advantages to offer a projected 21% after tax return through his Section 12J company Bright Light Solar. Biznews founder Alec Hogg hosted the webinar with Kevin Shames who fielded questions including exactly what the company does, the mechanics of how it invests and makes money for investors, and ease with which the tax benefit can be claimed. Click here for more information.
