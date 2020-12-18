Atlantic Seaboard’s holiday rental homes fetching up to +R15k per day

The annual Cape Town holiday rental market is getting a boost from South Africans nationwide who will visit the city.

Dexter Leite, Pam Golding Properties rental manager Cape region, says nearly 95% of the bookings have been South Africans.

“Notwithstanding the pandemic, we have still had many short-term/holiday enquiries, primarily from locals, across the country.”

Leite says more recently they have received a few international bookings. Enquiries have fluctuated based on travel restrictions and other Covid-19 constraints.

He explains that many of these holiday rental enquiries are for longer stays this year. Visitors intend staying for up to three months over the summer season. Others still opt for short-term stays to give them flexibility. “It also depends on the lockdown movement restrictions in place as these vary from time to time,” he says.

The holiday rental demand has been consistent with all their exclusive properties which are pretty much booked for December. “Achieved daily/rental rates have been lower this year compared to 2019,” says Leite.

Top holiday rental properties and prices

According to Leite, as usual, holiday rental properties located along the Atlantic Seaboard are currently seeing the most interest. Bakoven, Camps Bay and Clifton are the most popular locations for holidaymakers looking for luxury homes in sought after areas.

The Atlantic Seaboard known as Cape Town’s ‘Riviera’, runs from the V&A Waterfront to Hout Bay. It boasts a cosmopolitan lifestyle with numerous essential amenities and restaurants with easy access to the beaches

Holiday rental prices vary depending on the number of bedrooms, quality of property and where it is located. “Prices range from R3,500 per night for two bedroom apartments to +R15,000 per night for your larger homes.”

Pam Golding Properties currently has a six-bedroom house in Camps Bay listed for R14,000 per day ($938). Located within walking distance to the beach, the villa was previously rented as a guest house. Guests can expect the comfort of their home-away-from-home with extras such as internet connection and deck with sun loungers.

“We are looking forward to a safe and busy holiday rental season, and hope visitors will enjoy their Cape Town.”

