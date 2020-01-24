Davos day four – A picture wrap of #WEF20

It’s Friday in Davos, and that means the 50th edition of the World Economic Forum meeting is drawing to a close. The usually quiet village of Davos, will go back to just that, as the streams of delegates make their way home. Capetonian photographer Greg Beadle has been snapping away, capturing all that has been happening in 2020. And as they say in the movies folks, it’s a wrap. Here’s what happened on day four. – Stuart Lowman
The Future of NATO session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Aspen 2 Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 23 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 23 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
The first bud blooms on the Tree of 40 fruit exhibition at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 23 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 23 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 23 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 23 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 23 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of Botswana
Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of Botswana
Adrian Monck, Managing Director, World Economic Forum, speaking in the Media Briefing with Juan Guaidó session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Issue Briefing Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Juan Guaidó, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela and recognized by more than 50 countries as Interim President of Venezuela; Young Global Leader, speaking in the Media Briefing with Juan Guaidó session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Issue Briefing Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Juan Guaidó, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela and recognized by more than 50 countries as Interim President of Venezuela; Young Global Leader, speaking in the Media Briefing with Juan Guaidó session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Issue Briefing Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Juan Guaidó, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela and recognized by more than 50 countries as Interim President of Venezuela; Young Global Leader, speaking in the Media Briefing with Juan Guaidó session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Issue Briefing Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Impressions from the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 24 January. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Thulisile Manzini, Chief Executive Office, Brand South Africa, South Africa, Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB),
Thulisile Manzini, Chief Executive Office, Brand South Africa, South Africa, Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB),
Thulisile Manzini, Chief Executive Office, Brand South Africa, South Africa,
Thulisile Manzini, Chief Executive Office, Brand South Africa, South Africa,
Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance of South Africa, speaking in the Press Conference: South Africa session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Press Conference Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Tito Mboweni, Minister of Finance of South Africa, speaking in the Press Conference: South Africa session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Press Conference Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
A participant listens in the Press Conference: South Africa session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Press Conference Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Thulisile Manzini, Chief Executive Office, Brand South Africa, South Africa, Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB),
Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, speaking in the Press Conference: South Africa session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Press Conference Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Lesetja Kganyago, Governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), speaking in the Press Conference: South Africa session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Press Conference Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Zhu Min, Chairman, National Institute of Financial Research, People’s Republic of China; Member of Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC; Member of Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum
Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, speaking in the Global Economic Outlook session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Congress Hall Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank; Member of Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, speaking in the Global Economic Outlook session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Congress Hall Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Participants in the Global Economic Outlook session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre – Congress Hall Room. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle
Romero Britta at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, 22 January. Congress Centre. Copyright by World Economic Forum/ Greg Beadle