Davos day four – A picture wrap of #WEF20

It’s Friday in Davos, and that means the 50th edition of the World Economic Forum meeting is drawing to a close. The usually quiet village of Davos, will go back to just that, as the streams of delegates make their way home. Capetonian photographer Greg Beadle has been snapping away, capturing all that has been happening in 2020. And as they say in the movies folks, it’s a wrap. Here’s what happened on day four. – Stuart Lowman