Cyril The Consistent – transforming The Republic of No Consequences

While much of South Africa was watching its president’s pre-recorded speech on gender violence, Cyril Ramaphosa (in person) dominated a WEF Africa Plenary where he shared the stage with leaders of six other African countries. The message was simple: he remains resolved to punish those who got SA into this mess.

And it’s not just to satisfy the public’s demand for revenge. To spark growth, Ramaphosa explained, any economy needs investment. But before money will flow into SA, he added, the country must first crush corruption – by strengthening ravaged institutions and ensuring those who participated in State Capture get jail time.

While re-iterating his consistent message, Ramaphosa argued that “corruption is stealing from the poor”. Adding that targets for corruption-related incarceration are not just public servants and politicians, but also some from “international companies with the most prestigious pedigrees who saw the gap and participated.”

Ramaphosa is determined to end The Republic of No Consequences. So exercise a little more patience, fellow citizens. There’s not much longer to wait. Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan expects the first arrests by Christmas. That’s a gift the nation will accept with gratitude.