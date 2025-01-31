Understanding the DRC conflict where SANDF soldiers are dying

Tensions are escalating in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where Rwandan-backed M23 rebels are battling government forces for control of the strategic city of Goma. Reports indicate thousands of Rwandan troops may have entered the region, heightening fears of a broader regional conflict.

With South Africa playing a key role in African peacekeeping efforts and President Cyril Ramaphosa already engaging in diplomatic talks with Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, what influence can Pretoria bring to the table? And what does this crisis mean for regional stability, trade, and South Africa’s role in African diplomacy.

Bloomberg reporters Simon Marks and Michael Kavanagh, who’s covered the region for 20 years, join Jennifer Zabasajja to explain who the key players in the conflict are, what chance there is for a ceasefire and the risk this could spread into a wider regional conflict.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

The seventh BizNews Conference, BNC#7, is to be held in Hermanus from March 11 to 13, 2025. The 2025 BizNews Conference is designed to provide an excellent opportunity for members of the BizNews community to interact directly with the keynote speakers, old (and new) friends from previous BNC events – and to interact with members of the BizNews team. Register for BNC#7 here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: