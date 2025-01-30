Hersov’s ‘Milei Moment’ – Exposing Uber Truths to save South Africa

Capitalist activist Rob Hersov was inspired to produce a local version after watching the recording of Javier Milei’s powerful WEF address. Mirroring the Argentinian president’s take-no-prisoners approach, Hersov speaks truth to South African power in a way sure to (again) raise hackles of fellow members the nation’s business elite. But he believes this to be a step worth taking: with SA’s economic growth having lagged population growth for over a decade, Hersov argues SA needs radical transformation – and urgently as the ANC doubles down on its archaic National Democratic Revolution blueprint.

Transcript of Rob Hersov’s speech

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen.

Or should I say, good morning to the brave few who still have the backbone to think for themselves in a world drowning in a sea of mediocrity, corruption, and—let’s be honest—utter stupidity.

You see, I have a few things to say about our beloved South Africa, and if you’re easily offended, well, that’s just too bad.

You’ve had thirty years to cry about it while the country burns.

South Africa is one of the wealthiest, most resource-rich nations in the world.

We sit on gold, platinum, and diamonds. We should be the Switzerland of Africa. And yet, here we are, a bankrupt, crime-infested, socialist experiment gone horribly wrong.

Sound familiar?

It should, because Argentina was in the same boat.

A once-great economy, obliterated by government incompetence, rampant corruption, and that irresistible siren song of socialism—redistribute wealth, hand out freebies, punish the productive, and celebrate the lazy.

And just like Argentina, South Africa has spent decades getting it all wrong.

We’ve built nothing, fixed nothing, and now the lights don’t even work.

But here’s the kicker: just like Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, pointed out to the world, we did this to ourselves.

Now, in Argentina, Milei came in and wiped out the deficit. Inflation is dropping. They’re clawing back their economy from the abyss.

And here in South Africa?

We’re still listening to Marxist relics in government who couldn’t run a spaza shop, let alone a country.

We have the ANC—a bunch of corrupt, thieving, economy-destroying imbeciles whose only qualification is their ability to say “apartheid” in every speech.

They’ve turned the country into a buffet of incompetence.

Load shedding? Crime? Unemployment? Oh, don’t worry!

The ANC’s answer to everything is “more government!”

And the worst part?

They sell it all to you under the warm, fuzzy blanket of “transformation,” “social justice,” and “equity.”

Sound familiar?

It’s the same nonsense Milei ripped apart at Davos when he called out the West’s obsession with “wokeism.”

The cancer that destroyed Argentina—and is eating away at the West—is the same disease killing South Africa.

It’s called woke socialism, and it comes in many forms:

● Radical feminism that tells women they are perpetual victims while ignoring that most crime victims here are men.

● Climate lunacy that forces us to sit in the dark while we export coal to China.

● Diversity and inclusion madness that replaces merit with quotas—because, God forbid, we hire competent people to run Transnet.

● Race-based policies that make doing business here impossible because we’re too busy ticking transformation boxes instead of building an economy.

Milei was right when he called out wokeism as a poison—a convenient excuse to expand the power of the state, regulate everything, kill productivity, and punish those who actually create jobs and wealth.

The West has built a bureaucratic monster to enforce these ridiculous policies.

Here in South Africa, we didn’t even need an external force.

We did it to ourselves.

Our government’s entire business model is incompetence wrapped in victimhood, enforced by race-baiting populists.

Argentina is not alone in watching mass immigration become an open wound.

Europe is being invaded by people who have no intention of integrating.

And South Africa? We don’t even have a border anymore.

Millions flood into our country unchecked, overwhelming our hospitals, our schools, our cities.

And instead of enforcing immigration laws, the government celebrates it.

“Ubuntu,” they say.

“Pan-Africanism.” It’s not Ubuntu—it’s economic suicide.

And when South Africans—black, white, coloured, Indian—dare to complain that their jobs are being taken, that crime is spiralling, that services are collapsing under the weight, what does the government say?

“You’re xenophobic.”

Crime isn’t a problem in South Africa.

No, crime is an industry.

If you’re not being robbed, hijacked, or murdered, are you even South African?

The police? Ha! What police? Half of them are criminals. The other half are too busy taking bribes or sleeping in their cars.

And the ANC loves it because it keeps people too scared, too desperate, and too dependent on their fake promises every election cycle.

And while criminals roam free, law-abiding business owners trying to protect themselves with rearms are treated like the problem.

The government would rather disarm citizens than deal with the real threat—themselves.

Won’t Argentina is clawing its way out of the grave.

Milei slashed government waste, embraced free markets, and told the socialists to shove it. South Africa could do the same. But we won’t. Because here’s the truth: our government doesn’t want the country to work.

If South Africa was functional, they couldn’t steal anymore.

If Transnet was fixed, they couldn’t award another BEE contract to their cousin’s shell company. If we had real leadership, they’d all be in jail.

So, let’s be honest about our options:

1. Wait for the ANC to fix itself. (Hilarious.)

2. Vote them out. (Possible, but they’ve rigged the system.)

3. Leave. (Many have, but not all can.)

4. Build a parallel economy. (Private security, private electricity, private education—because the state has failed.)

Or, here’s a radical thought: what if we actually fought back? What if we stopped apologizing for demanding competence?

What if we rejected every single ounce of woke, socialist, corrupt nonsense spewed at us?

What if we embraced meritocracy, capitalism, and the raw, unfiltered truth?

Milei told the world to wake up. Will South Africa? Probably not. Because let’s face it—we are the Titanic, and the ANC is playing the violin while looting the lifeboats.

But to those of you still awake, still fighting, still refusing to go down with this ship—the battle isn’t over yet. And that, my friends, is the only reason I haven’t packed my bags and left. Not yet.

Long Live Freedom. Long Live Capitalism. And let’s Create a South Africa That Actually Works.

