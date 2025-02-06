How Zimbabwe was turned into a gulag of economic despair – Tonderai Mapfumo

Key topics:

Zimbabwe faces severe economic collapse with hyperinflation and mass joblessness.

with hyperinflation and mass joblessness. Political repression silences dissent through arrests and food aid control.

through arrests and food aid control. Daily life is marked by shortages, corruption, and failing infrastructure.

By Tonderai Godknows Mapfumo*

In the heart of Southern Africa lies Zimbabwe, a country once hailed for its fertile lands and vibrant economy, now grappling with what can only be described as a modern-day gulag. The term “gulag,” historically referring to the Soviet forced labour camps, seems eerily fitting for Zimbabwe in the 21st century. Citizens face not just physical imprisonment but also economic and political deprivation that restricts their freedom to live and thrive.

Economic stranglehold

Zimbabwe’s economy has been on a downward spiral, marked by hyperinflation that, at one point, reached astronomical figures. Today, the country’s inflation remains one of the highest in the world, eroding the purchasing power of the local ‘Zig’ and making basic necessities unaffordable for the majority. Unemployment rate is staggeringly high, with reports suggesting over 95% of the potential workforce jobless. This mass unemployment has forced many into the informal sector, where they eke out a living in precarious conditions often below the poverty line.

The cost of living has escalated to levels where even the most basic food items like mealie meal, salt, and cooking oil are beyond the reach of many urban households, with 83% living below the poverty datum line. Lack of access to clean water, medicine in hospitals, and even educational materials in schools further compounds the daily struggle. Zimbabweans are battling 20-hour load shedding periods, receiving tap water only once a week, and coping with a shambolic public health system where even basic medications like paracetamol are unavailable in hospitals.

Political suppression

The political landscape in the country has been described as a dictatorship where dissent is met with harsh repercussions. The ruling party, ZANU-PF, has been accused of using food aid distribution to shore up political support, thereby controlling the very means of survival for many. Arrests of opposition members, activists, and journalists on dubious charges have become a norm, creating an atmosphere of fear and repression. This political crackdown, often under the guise of maintaining order, stifles free speech and the right to peaceful assembly, leaving many Zimbabweans feeling trapped within their own country.

The Gulag of daily life

The daily life of a Zimbabwean can be likened to that of a gulag inmate, where survival is the primary concern rather than prosperity or personal development. People queue for hours to fetch water from communal boreholes, living in an environment where infrastructure has crumbled, and corruption has siphoned off resources meant for public welfare. The government’s policies often seem to favour the elite, with reports of corruption involving gold, diamonds, and other resources that could have been used to uplift the nation’s economy.

The economic policies, including the recent push for digital transactions via swipe machines at tuckshops and informal businesses, while aimed at modernization, are seen by many as further squeezing the life out of SMEs (small and medium enterprises), which are the backbone of the informal sector. This move is perceived not as an innovation but as another form of control, directing the flow of even the smallest transactions into the hands of a few.

International silence

On the international stage, the plight of Zimbabwe is often met with silence or inadequate action. Despite the country’s dire living conditions, human rights abuses, and economic meltdown, regional bodies like the Southern African Development Community have been criticised for not confronting these issues head-on. Global organisations and neighbouring countries have been accused of prioritising political alliances over the human rights and economic welfare of Zimbabweans.

Conclusion: A cry for freedom

Zimbabwe’s modern gulag is not defined by barbed wire or watchtowers but by economic despair, political repression, and a lack of basic human rights. The daily struggle to meet ends meet is a stark reminder of how far the nation has fallen. The spirit of Zimbabweans, resilient as it may be, calls out for a change, for leadership that will dismantle this metaphorical gulag, allowing its people the freedom to rebuild their lives and their country. Without significant reform, both economically and politically, the chains of this modern gulag will continue to bind the hopes and aspirations of Zimbabwe’s citizens.

*Tonderai Godknows Mapfumo is the Research and Advocacy Officer for COMALISO (Coalition for Market and Liberal Solutions), a prominent think tank

based in Zimbabwe, with a strong commitment to promoting liberal economic policies and market solutions. As an author and a passionate Libertarian, he advocates for individual freedom, social justice, and economic empowerment. He is an Associate of the Free Market Foundation.