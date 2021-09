Flash Briefing: SIU report on Digital Vibes/Mkhize scandal; Zondo inquiry granted final extension; SA climate deal

The state capture inquiry has been granted a fifth extension , giving the team three months to complete three years’ work. On Wednesday, the chair’s plea for yet another lifeline for the process, which has cost in excess of R1bn, was awarded in the North Gauteng High Court. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted the extension and handed down an order moving the deadline by which it is “required to complete its work” from September 30 to December 31. Maumela’s order indicates that President Cyril Ramaphosa must take the necessary steps to gazette the new time frame. Ramaphosa was among six respondents in the case Zondo brought to extend the lifeline of a quasi-judicial process that was initially set to last only 180 days but which has run public hearings for more than three years.