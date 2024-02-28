Drawing the teams for the David Carte Memorial Golf Challenge 2024 at BNC#6

Join BizNews founder Alec Hogg and BizNews General Manager Stuart Lowman as they draw the teams for the 2024 edition of the David Carte Memorial Golf Challenge, set to kick off BNC#6 on 11 March. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Watch here

Read also:

Visited 4 times, 4 visit(s) today