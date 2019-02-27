Steinhoff to delay publishing financials by another six weeks

From the Stock Exchange News Service:

Shareholders are referred to the announcement made on 6 December 2018, where the Company announced that Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. had estimated that it will publish its Group audited financial statements for 2017 and 2018 by the middle of April 2019, and that the 2017 and 2018 financial statements for Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited will be released shortly thereafter.

The Company is today providing an update that it estimates that it will publish the 2017 and 2018 audited financial statements for Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited by the end of May 2019. Shareholders and other investors in the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.