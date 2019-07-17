Retail sales beat the street for second straight month

By Rene Vollgraaff

(Bloomberg) – South African retail-sales growth beat expectations for a second straight month in May, boding well for an economy that contracted in the first quarter.

Retail sales rose 2.2% from a year earlier compared with a revised increase of 2.7% in April, Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said in a report on its website. The median estimate of 11 economists in a Bloomberg survey was 1.7%.

Key insights