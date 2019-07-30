Eskom reports R20bn loss, not as big as expected, dollar bonds rally

By Paul Burkhardt

(Bloomberg) – Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., South Africa’s debt-ridden power utility, reported a record annual loss of R20.7bn ($1.46bn), but its dollar bonds rallied on optimism that it is starting to stem the bleeding.

Eskom’s loss for the year through March widened from R2.3bn the year before as power sales generated insufficient income to cover its operating costs and interest payments. The utility, which generates about 95% of the nation’s electricity, had amassed net debt of R430.8bn at the end of the financial year and the government is giving it a R128bn bailout over the next three fiscal years to keep it afloat.

Still, the loss was lower than expectations, after Anton Eberhard, who sits on a government team that’s advising on a rescue plan for Eskom, told a conference in Lisbon last month the company lost at least R25bn.

The rand fluctuated between gains and losses, while yields on Eskom’s dollar bonds fell for the first time in seven days, with the rate on debt due 2021 dropping four basis points to 5.83% by 3:13pm in Johannesburg.

While the results were expected, they were nonetheless “unfavourable,” Eskom Chairman Jabu Mabuza told reporters at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Revenue rose 1.4% to R179.9bn, while primary energy costs surged 17% to R99.5bn. The utility expects its losses for the current financial year to be similar to the previous one and that the cash it generates from operations won’t be sufficient to service debt, leaving it reliant on continued government support.