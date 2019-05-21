Tito targets Eskom’s “mad” indulgence of municipalities who don’t pay

Independent-minded Tito Mboweni has his critics. But even those uncharitable souls have to appreciate the value of his forthright approach in a system which, by its nature, rewards the sycophant and party loyalist. For Mboweni, being in politics is national service, not his only career option. Starting from that base gives him the freedom to serve his nation – able to publicly speak the truth without worrying that he might be displeasing those higher up the totem pole. As he has shown time and again in the past three decades, whether as SARB Governor or, now, head of Treasury, the only corner Mboweni fights is the national interest. He did so again when talking to Bloomberg yesterday, describing Eskom’s indulgence of non-paying municipalities as “madness”. Politically incorrect. But oh so appreciated. Little wonder foreign investors love that he runs what for them is the most important portfolio in SA’s cabinet. – Alec Hogg

South African finance chief bemoans ‘madness’ of Eskom debt

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s embattled state power utility must prioritise collecting the money it is owed by municipalities as a first step toward becoming financially sustainable, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said.