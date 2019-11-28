The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
UPDATE: FirstRand commits to disclosing fossil-fuel exposure but can’t meet requested deadline
By Roxanne Henderson
(Bloomberg) – FirstRand, Africa’s biggest bank by market value, said a resolution that it prepare a report by October next year disclosing its exposure to fossil fuel activities and the amount of lending related to climate change risks and opportunities wasn’t passed by shareholders at its annual general meeting.
The Johannesburg-based company will produce a ‘road map’ on its climate change exposure and incrementally increase its disclosure in the next year, Chairman Roger Jardine said on Thursday, without committing to a deadline.
Shareholders passed a resolution that the bank make its fossil fuel project lending policy public, confirming action that the company has already taken.
Africa’s no. 1 bank commits to disclosing fossil-fuel exposure
By Roxanne Henderson and Antony Sguazzin
(Bloomberg) – FirstRand, Africa’s biggest bank by market value, has committed to disclosing its fossil fuel-related assets and lending but said it can’t meet a deadline requested by some investors.
Pressure is growing on South African companies to take action on climate change in a country that generates almost all of its electricity from coal. That means the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions almost match those of the UK, which has an economy eight times larger.
On Wednesday Sasol, a chemicals producer that’s the country’s second-biggest polluter, refused to table a resolution at its annual general meeting demanding more clarity on its climate change strategy.
FirstRand was included in a survey of South Africa’s biggest polluters and banks regarding their attitude toward climate change matters. The survey, conducted by Cape Town‘s Centre for Environmental Rights, criticised the measures FirstRand and other banks have taken to detail their exposure to climate change matters.
Of South Africa’s five biggest banks, only Nedbank Group discloses the proportion of its assets exposed to carbon-related assets, the CER said.
After being quick to recognise the risks of climate change almost a decade ago, Just Share said FirstRand’s progress has stalled. It wants the bank to clarify the extent to which its lending and investing hinders the transition to a low-carbon economy and to disclose whether it’s financing new coal-fired power stations.
