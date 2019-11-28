UPDATE: FirstRand commits to disclosing fossil-fuel exposure but can’t meet requested deadline

By Roxanne Henderson

(Bloomberg) – FirstRand, Africa’s biggest bank by market value, said a resolution that it prepare a report by October next year disclosing its exposure to fossil fuel activities and the amount of lending related to climate change risks and opportunities wasn’t passed by shareholders at its annual general meeting.

The Johannesburg-based company will produce a ‘road map’ on its climate change exposure and incrementally increase its disclosure in the next year, Chairman Roger Jardine said on Thursday, without committing to a deadline.

Shareholders passed a resolution that the bank make its fossil fuel project lending policy public, confirming action that the company has already taken.

Africa’s no. 1 bank commits to disclosing fossil-fuel exposure

