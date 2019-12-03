Government in for tough ride as SA economy contracts on diminished output

By Gordon Bell and Adelaide Changole

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s economy contracted for a second quarter this year in the three months through September as farming, mining and factory output slumped.

The rand extended its decline against the dollar, weakening 0.7% to R14.6472 per dollar by 11:33 in Johannesburg.

Gross domestic product shrank an annualised 0.6%, compared with a revised 3.2% expansion in the second quarter, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday. The median estimate of 14 economists in a Bloomberg survey was for no growth. The economy expanded 0.1% from a year earlier.