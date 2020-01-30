SAA to cancel and consolidate selected flights in February

By Jacqueline Mackenzie

(Bloomberg) – South African Airways has scrutinised flight demand and will cancel and consolidate selected scheduled flights where there is low demand based on current forward bookings for the month of February, it said.

“We are committed to accommodating all affected customers on alternative flights, operated by the airline and its Star Alliance partners,” Chief Commercial Officer Philip Saunders said in an emailed statement on Thursday. Any inconvenience or delays are intended to be minimal, he said. The airline has notified travel agents and alliance partners of the operational changes.

The airline’s business rescue practitioners will continue to review all third party contracts with the intention to cancel any onerous contracts or renegotiate others into commercially accepted terms, the airline said.