Flight Centre lifts SAA stop-sell

Media release

Flight Centre Travel Group’s preferred Travel Insurance Provider, Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC), has announced today (14 Feb 2020) it will reinstate cover to South African Airways (SAA) under their Travel Supplier Insolvency cover, effective immediately.

“In light of the above development, Flight Centre Travel Group has reviewed its position, stated on 28 November 2019, and has decided to lift its stop-sell on SAA,” says Andrew Stark, MD Flight Centre Travel Group Middle East and Africa.

As of 14 February 2019, the group’s wholly owned brands – namely Flight Centre Travel Group, FCM Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Flight Centre Business Travel, Cruiseabout, and Flight Centre Associates – will sell SAA tickets to its customers, in accordance with its standard terms and conditions.