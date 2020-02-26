Mboweni’s job just got tougher as unions snub state’s bid to renegotiate pay

By Antony Sguazzin

(Bloomberg) – South African labour unions have rejected a government proposal to review planned increases for civil servants days before they were due to be implemented.

The Public Servants Association, which represents 230,000 government workers, said the state on Tuesday asked to review the last leg of a three-year pay agreement because it couldn’t afford it. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is due to announce the annual budget on Wednesday.

“The timing of the proposal, a few days before the adjustments were due to be implemented, speaks of a government that regards public servants as an easy target to resolve its financial woes,” the PSA said.

Pushing the proposals through in the budget speech will be seen “as a declaration of war,” the Central Executive Committee of the Congress of South African Trade Unions, the country’s biggest labour federation, said in an emailed statement. Earlier this month, Cosatu said the government is seeking to cut 30,000 civil-servant jobs as Mboweni seeks to rein in government debt and get economic growth going.

“The CEC views this action by the government as a direct attack on collective bargaining, which will never be accepted,” Cosatu said. “This irresponsible and blatant act of provocation will seriously destabilise the public service and we warn the government to abandon this idea and give workers what is due to them.”