Steep stock sell-off sends JSE to 2013 lows as coronavirus spooks investors

By Adelaide Changole

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s benchmark stock index fell to the lowest since July 2013 after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national state of disaster over the coronavirus outbreak stoked investor concern about its impact on an already fragile economy.

The president announced tough measures on Sunday to stem the spread of the virus locally, including halting flights and shutting schools, and said the government was finalising a crisis package.

An emergency cut in the US Federal Reserve rate, as well as those by other central banks to try to stem the impact of the virus, only accelerated the sell-off sweeping through global equities. The FTSE/JSE Africa All-Share Index ended down 8.3% after sliding by a record 12% at the low point of Monday’s session.