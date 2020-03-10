The coronavirus signs to look out for

People around the world are getting fed a load of information on the coronavirus and there are the fake cures and the scare stories doing the rounds. One message that appears to have sunk in is the need to wash hands properly for 20 seconds or to sing ‘Happy Birthday to You’ twice, which will help to contain the spread of the virus. We may have to come up with a new song for birthdays as we will all be quite fed-up with that one when this epidemic, hopefully, blows over. Health authorities, which are the best sources to turn to for information that is not clouded with emotion and hysteria during the outbreak of any epidemic have come up with a detailed analysis of why the coronavirus manifests itself as a light cold for most people but is deadly for others, with people over sixty who have underlying health conditions, most at risk. The World Health Organisation says only 10-15% of mild-to-moderate cases progress to severe, which is similar to influenza infections. What people need to look out for is the “tipping point” when the virus spreads from the nose and throat to the lungs as this is the stage where it could become more dangerous. – Linda van Tilburg

By Jason Gale

(Bloomberg) – The new coronavirus causes little more than a cough if it stays in the nose and throat, which it does for the majority of people unlucky enough to be infected. Danger starts when it reaches the lungs.

One in seven patients develops difficulty breathing and other severe complications, while 6% become critical. These patients typically suffer failure of the respiratory and other vital systems, and sometimes develop septic shock, according to a report by last month’s joint World Health Organisation-China mission.

The progression from mild or moderate to severe can occur “very, very quickly,” said Bruce Aylward, a WHO assistant director-general who co-led a mission in China that reviewed data from 56,000 cases. Understanding the course of the disease and identifying individuals at greatest risk are critical for optimising care for a global contagion that’s killed more than 3,700 people since emerging in central China in December.

About 10-15% of mild-to-moderate patients progress to severe and of those, 15-20% progress to critical. Patients at highest risk include people age 60 and older and those with pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

“The clinical picture suggests a pattern of disease that’s not dissimilar to what we might see in influenza,” said Jeffery K. Taubenberger, who studied the infection in Spanish flu victims, including one exhumed more than 20 years ago from permafrost in northwestern Alaska.

Covid-19 most likely spreads via contact with virus-laden droplets expelled from an infected person’s cough, sneeze or breath.

