The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
World in lockdown, pledges $1.5trn in aid to combat deadly coronavirus
By Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) – As the coronavirus extends its reach around the globe, schools and universities are closing; lockdowns have become commonplace; non-essential businesses like cinemas, gyms, clubs, bars and restaurants are shut; and companies are asking employees to work from home wherever possible.
Read also: Scary truths about washing your hands – and why it could combat #coronavirus
The European Central Bank has boosted liquidity for banks in the euro area and loosened capital demands, and is buying an additional €120bn ($132bn) of the region’s bonds. The US is weighing a $1.2trn stimulus. The European Union closed its borders.
Below is a country-by-country list of broad actions taken or planned by governments of G-20 nations, including EU members, to counter what has turned into the deadliest pandemic in more than a century.
Argentina
- Central bank may compel private banks to lend to companies.
- Domestic travel suspended for coming holiday weekend. Schools, borders closed through end of March. Government considering ordering everyone to stay at home for 10 days.
- More than 4 million retirees to get a one-time payment in April.
Australia
- Cut benchmark interest rate to 0.5%. Government expected to release a second stimulus package after an initial A$17.6bn ($10.6bn) to support the economy.
- All citizens warned to avoid overseas travel indefinitely.
- Non-essential gatherings of more than 100 people banned.
Austria
- Schools, restaurants, cafes, theatres and most shops closed; grocery stores and pharmacies remain open; gatherings of more than five people banned. Border controls applied and entry restricted from Italy and Switzerland; several Alpine ski resorts quarantined.
- Testing focused on those with symptoms who have had contact with infected people or have been to crisis regions.
- €4bn economic package and €2bn of loan guarantees.
Belgium
- All stores except supermarkets and pharmacies shut; all citizens confined to their homes until April 5. Violators will face fines. Public gatherings banned.
- Testing only of critical cases.
- Government earmarked €1bn in aid to those affected; to make temporary unemployment payments for workers; tax and social security payments deferred.
Brazil
- Government plans to spend about $30bn, half of which will be used to help the poor and elderly.
- Lenders given more flexibility to use capital and measures announced to facilitate debt negotiations.
Canada
- Government set aside C$1bn ($702m) in funding and C$10bn in new credit. It may buy as much as C$50bn in home mortgages. Additional fiscal stimulus was to be announced on Wednesday.
- Borders closed to most foreigners and citizens advised to avoid non-essential travel.
- Central bank cut rates by full percentage point; loosened capital requirements to boost lending.
China
- Central bank pumped 550bn yuan ($78bn) of liquidity into the banking system by cutting reserve requirements. Taxes cut for virus-hit companies, and there are plans to spend more on infrastructure. Debt cap increased to help smaller companies raise funds overseas.
- Beijing quarantines all travelers from overseas for two weeks; Shanghai quarantines arrivals from 16 countries.
- Most public venues, including schools, remain closed.
Cyprus
- Borders closed for non-resident foreigners. Non-essential retail and leisure businesses closed. Supermarkets, take-aways and pharmacies open.
- Financial support package of €700m, including special leave for employees and lower sales-tax rates.
Czech Republic
- No entry for non-residents and Czechs barred from leaving; non-essential services closed.
- 30 hospitals and labs charged with conducting tests.
- Emergency rate cut of half percentage point, extra liquidity for banks; deferred tax payments, interest-free loans for small businesses.
France
- Ban on unnecessary movement, fines for non-compliance. Non-essential services, schools, bars, restaurants, clubs, gyms closed. Grocery stores, pharmacies open.
- Testing and tracking only if doctors consider crucial.
- Emergency budget to include €45bn of spending and €300bn of loan guarantees.
Germany
- Most public and private venues such as bars, cinemas and museums closed. Non-essential services shut; supermarkets open, including on Sundays.
- All people with unexplained respiratory symptoms to be tested.
- Government to make as much as €550bn available in lending for businesses from German state bank KfW.
Greece
- Non-essential services shut; no flights to and from Italy and Spain; borders with Albania and North Macedonia closed.
- Testing for those with symptoms.
- Tax and loan payments deferred; special paid leave for parents.
India
- Central bank boosts cash injection through 13.5 billion rupees ($181m) of long-term repo operations and $2bn for the foreign-exchange market.
- Most inbound travel visas suspended; arrivals prohibited from some countries.
- Residents asked to avoid non-essential travel; schools, gyms, museums and theaters closed.
Indonesia
- Central bank expected to cut its policy rate; bank bought billions of dollars of government bonds and intervened in currency markets to stabilise the rupiah.
- Government stimulus package increased to 33.22 trillion rupiah ($2.19bn).
- Mosques urged worshippers to stay at home.
Italy
- Non-essential services, schools closed; unnecessary movement banned in a lockdown.
- Testing and tracking only for patients showing symptoms.
- €25bn package, including loan guarantees, takeover of Alitalia and funds for businesses and individuals. Short-selling banned for 90 days.
Ireland
- Pubs closed, many cafes and restaurants voluntarily closed.
- Widespread testing available.
- Government to spend an initial €3bn on tackling the health crisis and economic consequences.
Japan
- Central bank raised the upper limit of its annual ETF purchase target to 12 trillion yen ($112bn).
- Government urged residents to halt travel to most of Europe; inbound travellers from Europe need to self-quarantine.
- Some government officials signalled a possible delay of the Tokyo Olympics.
Latvia
- Ports, airports and borders closed to non-residents; schools closed; official events canceled and unofficial events capped at 50 people.
- Checks at airports, ports.
- Credit guarantees worth 1 billion euros, possible three-year tax relief, sick-day support.
Lithuania
- Nationwide two-week lockdown; border controls. Bars, restaurants, schools closed, people encouraged to work from home. Shopping limited to groceries and pharmacies.
- Testing for people returning from trips and those with pneumonia symptoms.
- €2.5bn in economic aid, including liquidity instruments, tax loans and state guarantees. Central bank to ease liquidity and capital requirements.
Luxembourg
- Ban on unnecessary movement; schools, restaurants, cafes, other non-essential facilities closed. Police are performing checks and are ready to fine violators.
- Testing and tracking only if doctors consider crucial; first drive-through testing facility created.
- Leave for employees caring for children; aid for companies facing liquidity problems.
Mexico
- Set aside about $150 million in aid.
- Schools set to close next week.
Portugal
- Schools and clubs closed, access to malls limited; restaurant capacities reduced by one-third. Churches closed, masses broadcast; events with more than 100 people banned.
- Portugal and Spain suspended transport links until April 15. Some land crossings open only for goods. Non-resident cruise passengers barred; flights to Italy suspended; non-EU flights to be halted midnight on Wednesday.
- Credit line for smaller companies and assistance for workers looking after children aged 12 or younger.
Romania
- State of emergency declared; schools and universities closed, tight controls at borders, flights to and from Italy suspended.
- Testing for all returning from virus-impacted countries.
- Central bank to provide liquidity, if needed. The government plans $2bn in state guarantees for smaller companies.
Russia
- Ban on entry to most foreigners; schools closed.
- Free tests for people who’ve visited high-risk countries.
- $4bn fund to assist businesses and individuals; tax payments deferred. Central bank sold 22 billion rubles in foreign currencies.
Saudi Arabia
- Land crossings closed and international flights halted; pilgrimages to Mecca banned. Non-essential services closed.
- Testing for those with symptoms. Self-quarantine for those who have come in contact with infected people.
- Package worth 50bn riyals ($13.3bn) in loans and loan guarantees to businesses.
South Africa
- National disaster declared; gatherings of more than 100 people banned; schools, 35 of 53 land crossings closed; access closed to travellers from high-risk countries.
- Testing available for those with symptoms.
- Government working on measures to minimise economic impact; central bank may cut interest rate by 50 basis points on Thursday.
Spain
- National emergency declared; unnecessary movement barred; schools, bars, restaurants, non-essential services closed; land borders closed, and flights to and from Italy suspended.
- Emergency helpline for people with symptoms; testing for people with serious symptoms.
- Stimulus package of €200bn to provide loan guarantees to companies, especially smaller businesses, plus a tax moratorium; delayed mortgage payments for families; €400m aid package for tourism industry.
Slovenia
- Air travel and public transport suspended; medical checks at Italian border. Businesses closed, except for banks, gas stations, grocery stores and pharmacies.
- Testing decisions to be made by doctors.
- Government promised €1bn to help businesses.
South Korea
- Central bank cut benchmark interest rate to record low. Government to accelerate special 11.7 trillion won ($9.4bn) budget; cap on banks’ foreign-exchange forward positions eased by 25%.
- Testing widespread, covering more than 10,000 people a day; test results accelerated.
- Travel advisory alert raised for some European countries; school reopening delayed.
Sweden
- Non-essential trips abroad barred. High schools and universities closed; gatherings of more than 500 people banned.
- Priority tests for people who need hospital care, the elderly and health-care workers with symptoms.
- Riksbank support totaling $80bn; from the government, a $31bn economic package; key bank capital requirement cut, freeing up $90bn for new lending.
Switzerland
- Restrictions on travel from high-risk countries; schools, restaurants, bars, entertainment and leisure venues closed; grocery stores, pharmacies and banks open; all public and private events banned.
- Conducting about 2,000 tests a day.
- Government has pledged 10bn francs ($10.5bn) in support, including funds to prevent layoffs, and emergency loan assistance especially for small- and medium-sized firms.
Turkey
- School, mosques, non-essential services shut; flights to and from 20 countries suspended; about 10,000 citizens returning from pilgrimage to Mecca quarantined.
- Central bank cut one-week repo rate by a percentage point, added liquidity into markets by cutting amount of foreign exchange lenders must park and postponing foreign-exchange debt repayments by exporters.
UK
- Public advised to avoid all non-essential travel overseas, as well as use of public transport, gatherings with friends and family; limiting interaction with others by people over 70.
- Testing to be increased and those with symptoms asked to self-isolate at home for seven days; if living with others, not leave the house for 14 days.
- Government promised help with mortgage payments, and support for airlines, shops and the hospitality industry, with £350bn ($424bn) of government-backed loans, grants and tax cuts.
US
- Government advises people not to congregate in groups of more than 10 and suggests states close schools; about 75% of schools closed nationwide.
- Congress debates $1.2 trillion in spending, including direct payments of $1,000 or more to Americans within two weeks.
- Twenty states ordered restaurants, bars or both closed to sit-down customers. New York City may order citizens to shelter-in-place after closing all bars, restaurants and theaters. Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area ordered to stay at home.
- Ohio canceled March 17 presidential primary election and closed schools.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.