Billionaire Patrice Motsepe comes to the party, pledging R1bn to fight Covid-19

By Roxanne Henderson

(Bloomberg) – Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s family and companies in which he has shareholding pledged to spend R1bn on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Last week, the families of two of South Africa’s richest men, Nicky Oppenheimer and Johann Rupert, said they’d donate R1bn each.

Also read: The truth about Johann Rupert’s help for ALL small businesses: No discrimination!

One person has died of the virus in South Africa, where more than 1,100 people have been infected, according to government statistics. The nation is on the second day of a three-week lockdown to contain the pandemic.

BizNews