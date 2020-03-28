Billionaire Patrice Motsepe comes to the party, pledging R1bn to fight Covid-19

By Roxanne Henderson

(Bloomberg) – Billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s family and companies in which he has shareholding pledged to spend R1bn on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa.

Last week, the families of two of South Africa’s richest men, Nicky Oppenheimer and Johann Rupert, said they’d donate R1bn each.

One person has died of the virus in South Africa, where more than 1,100 people have been infected, according to government statistics. The nation is on the second day of a three-week lockdown to contain the pandemic.