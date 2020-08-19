MTN Group appoints Ralph Mupita group president and CEO

The MTN Group Ltd. has announced that the CFO, Ralph Mupita, has been selected to fill the roles of Group President and Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Rob Shuter, who has acted as the company’s CEO for nearly three-and-a-half years. Mupita says he is looking forward to heading up the company, calling it a “privilege and a honour”. Shuter will support Mupita when needed, until his fixed-term contract comes to an end. – Jarryd Neves

MTN media statement:

Following an extensive executive search process, the Board of Directors of MTN Group (“the Board”) today announces that the current Group Chief Financial Officer (“GCFO”) of MTN Group, Ralph Mupita, has been appointed as the new Group President and Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), with effect from 1 September 2020.

The current GCEO, Rob Shuter, will step down from his executive responsibilities on 31 August 2020 and will thereafter support the incoming GCEO as required until the end of his fixed term contract early next year.

The Board Chairman, Mcebisi Jonas, on behalf of the Board, stated: “After a rigorous and extensive search process, the Board and I are pleased to have appointed someone of Ralph’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the GCEO position. We want to thank Rob for his contribution to MTN Group and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mupita said leading a business with MTN Groups history, scale and socio-economic impact, is a privilege and honour, and I look forward to working with the group board and executive committee to driving growth and unlocking value for shareholders and broader stakeholders.

A further update regarding the GCFO position will be made on or before 1 September 2020.

(Visited 65 times, 65 visits today)