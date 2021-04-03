Govt repatriating SA citizens following insurgent attacks in Mozambique

(Bloomberg) –

An Islamic-State-linked group has claimed the violence that erupted in Mozambique over a week ago that prompted thousands to flee Palma in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. More than 110,000 people live in the Palma district, including 43,600 who’d fled there from other areas, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has said.

South Africa will join a meeting called by the President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi for nations of the Southern African Development Community to discuss the ongoing insurgency, the government said.

“As a matter of principle, South Africa supports multilateral efforts to respond to the situation in Mozambique,” it said. “South Africa will be guided by the outcomes of this meeting on how it can assist to stabilise the situation in Mozambique.”

