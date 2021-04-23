The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Engen to convert SA’s oldest oil refinery into terminal
The virus-induced demand slump has hit refiners’ finances hard. There are also concerns that gasoline and diesel consumption may never return to previous highs as climate-change regulations prompt a shift away from traditional fuels.
Iran Crude
The Engen refinery’s logistics have been complicated ever since U.S. sanctions on Iran cut crude supplies. Designed to run on oil from the Persian Gulf nation, the plant was forced to use a blend of other crude grades. Importing fuels instead makes more sense since it takes about half the time, Hassan said. The conversion will also reduce South Africa’s overall emissions.
The refinery, located within a residential area, has also drawn opposition due to health and environmental concerns over pollution.
The volume of fuels imported into the converted Durban unit will depend on the expansion of Engen’s retail business, Hassan said. The company runs more than 1,000 service stations in South Africa and about 230 more in sub-Saharan Africa.
South Africa was expected to implement low-sulfur Clean Fuels II rules in 2017, but has failed to do so. “The market is going to force the industry to move” to higher-specification products and the terminal will be well-placed for that change, Hassan said.
