Long-jumper Ntando Mahlangu and 400m runner Anrune Weyers have won gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Mahlangu, who is 19, broke the men’s T61 long jump world record with a leap of 7.02m.

T61 is for athletes with bilateral through-knee or above-knee limb deficiency competing with prostheses where minimum impairment criteria for lower-limb deficiency are met. Mahlangu is missing the lower limbs of both legs.

Weyers won TeamSA’s first medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with victory and gold in the women’s 400m (T47) final. She won in 56.05sec.

T47 is for athletes with a unilateral upper limb impairment resulting in some loss of function at the shoulder, elbow and wrist and which impacts sprints primarily. The impact of the impairment is comparable to the activity limitations experienced by an athlete with a unilateral through-wrist/below-elbow amputation.

