The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA approves Pfizer vaccine for children over the age of 12
By Prinesha Naidoo
(Bloomberg) – South Africa approved Pfizer’s vaccine for use for children over the age of 12, a boost to the country’s immunisation programme.
The move follows a review of updated safety and efficacy information and doesn’t translate into a procurement decision, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said Sunday. Regulators approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE for local use in adults in March.
Africa’s most developed country has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, reporting the the highest number of infections. Around 12% of the nation has been fully vaccinated, with the country of about 60 million people now bracing for a fourth wave of infections to hit in early December.
The approval comes after Sinovac Biotech said a Covid-19 vaccine trial in infants, children and adolescents would take place in South Africa as part of a global study.
Read more:
- South Africa eases lockdown restrictions – moving the country to alert level 2
- J&J may follow ImmunityBio’s South African Covid booster shot trial
- ‘With enforced vaccination, we lose open debate and discussion’ – Dr Duncan Carmichael
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.