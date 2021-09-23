The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Biotech billionaire Soon-Shiong to back Covid, cancer vaccines in SA
By Antony Sguazzin
(Bloomberg) – South African-born biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong will announce a plan to transfer technology for the manufacture of Covid-19 and cancer vaccines to the African country.
Soon-Shiong, who is based in California, will make the announcement at 5pm local time together with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African presidency said in a statement late Wednesday.
Soon-Shiong’s NantWorks has signed a collaboration agreement with the South African government’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the South African Medical Research Council and the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation. Three South African universities are also party to the agreement.
Read more:
- Los Angeles Times sold to SA-born billionaire surgeon Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong
- California’s ‘other’ SA billionaire in headlines – With insights from The Wall Street Journal
- SA-born billionaire, Patrick Soon-Shiong, gifts R3bn to SA vaccine works
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.