Biotech billionaire Soon-Shiong to back Covid, cancer vaccines in SA

By Antony Sguazzin

(Bloomberg) – South African-born biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong will announce a plan to transfer technology for the manufacture of Covid-19 and cancer vaccines to the African country.

Soon-Shiong, who is based in California, will make the announcement at 5pm local time together with President Cyril Ramaphosa, the South African presidency said in a statement late Wednesday.

Soon-Shiong’s NantWorks has signed a collaboration agreement with the South African government’s Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the South African Medical Research Council and the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation. Three South African universities are also party to the agreement.

