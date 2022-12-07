The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA deputy president Mabuza rejects corruption allegations
By Paul Richardson
South African Deputy President David Mabuza rejected allegations brought against him in a complaint under the nation’s organized crime laws.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, a South African civil society group known as OUTA, this month filed a criminal complaint related to an alleged land-claims scam that identified Mabuza as the lead suspect.
The allegations by OUTA were encapsulated in previous “false criminal charges,” Mabuza’s office said in a statement on Wednesday.
“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and the Specialised Commercial Court prosecutors declined to prosecute anyone because of the false charges,” it said. “Similarly, the allegations in this complaint are completely false and without merit.”
