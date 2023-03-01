SA Deputy President David Mabuza quits as MP before cabinet revamp

By S’thembile Cele

South African Deputy President David Mabuza tendered his resignation to parliament ahead of Cyril Ramaphosa’s anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

Mabuza sent a letter to parliament on Tuesday confirming that he’s stepping down, the governing African National Congress’s chief whip in parliament, Pemmy Majodina, said by text message on Wednesday. Mabuza had written to Ramaphosa in early January, offering to resign to make way for the party’s newly elected deputy leader, Paul Mashatile, to become the nation’s deputy president.

Ramaphosa said he needs time before making a final decision about who to appoint as his deputy. Mabuza’s resignation may now compel Ramaphosa to make changes to the executive.

The vacant position of minister of public service and administration and the new position of electricity minister are among the positions that need to be filled. The president is also expected to name a new transport minister after the incumbent, Fikile Mbalula, was appointed to the full-time position of ANC secretary-general.

Ramaphosa will make an announcement “in due course” about the appointment of a new deputy president, Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.

