In charts: The debt and deficit woes that keep Tito Mboweni up at night

The reaction to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s budget has been fairly muted. The Rand hasn’t moved much against the dollar since the 2pm start. While markets seem more concerned with the outbreak of the coronavirus. The budget itself surprised many given the lack of income action. VAT and tax were left alone while spending cuts seem to be this year’s weapon of choice. Pay increases, benefits and promotions will be limited, looking to save R160bn over the next three fiscal years. But the mountain in front of Mboweni and his team is still mammoth and Bloomberg has put together this nice summary of charts to highlight how big it really is. – Stuart Lowman

These charts show the debt and deficit woes in South Africa’s budget

By Prinesha Naidoo and Zoe Schneeweiss (Bloomberg) – South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s commitment to slash government spending is unlikely to rein in debt and stabilise state finances over the medium term. While Treasury announced plans to reduce spending by a net R156bn ($10.3bn) over the next three years, debt is forecast to continue climbing as weak economic growth curbs tax collections, the National Treasury said in the Budget Review Wednesday. These charts show the deterioration in South Africa’s economic and fiscal prospects: The National Treasury cut its forecast for growth in gross domestic product for 2020 to 0.9% from 1.2%. That’s in line with recent revisions from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund. Africa’s most-industrialised economy is stuck in its longest downward cycle since World War II, with rolling blackouts and poor business and consumer weighing on growth. The economy hasn’t expanded by more than 2% annually since 2013 and the government doesn’t see it reaching that level by 2022.