The multiplier effect: When complex English makes maths complex
Is the complex nature of the English language a detriment to general maths ability?
That’s one of the takeaways from Malcolm Gladwell’s Outliers, when comparing the ability of English and Asian speaking individuals.
It’s five, fifteen and twenty-five against five, one-ten-five, two-tens-five.
Simplicity on the one hand, variables on the other… a marked difference that can be seen from as young as four years old.
