Angry SAs speak: It’s off to jail with you, treasonous Myeni
Ex-SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s three-day testimony at the Zondo Commission was nothing short of a circus. From refusing to answer questions about SAA and maintaining her innocence in Nhlanhla Nene’s axing in 2015, to revealing the name of a state capture witness, Myeni gave a performance that was both entertaining and frustrating.
At the worst of times, it made many South Africans shake in their boots.
Commenting on a BizNews article titled, ‘Zondo unpacks how Myeni, JZ worked together: Nene axing, rand rigging, cash, police, Eskom‘,
However, not all our BizNews community members feel the same.
I dont take Paul seriously because all his targets are black people
— dikgobe (@djmolepo) November 6, 2020
Well Done Ms Myeni, tear that useless #ZondoCommission apart. No one will arrest for exposing Mr X, Zondo is a chairperson of a commission not a judge of a court.
That commission does not deserve any respect whatsoever cz its aim is to target certain individuals
— Marxist (@Kgomo389) November 5, 2020
Will South Africans have their wishes granted? Or, will another one slip through the cracks?
We wait with bated breath.
- What is your stance on Dudu Myeni’s antics? Join the discussion by posting your comment below.
