Mboweni’s shoes take centre stage and become a hot topic on Twitter

Taking the edge off what has been an eventful month amidst reports of Covid-19, allegations of corruption and an economy that is attempting to get back on its feet – finance minister Tito Mboweni provided a few laughs on Twitter.

Not one to shy away from sharing personal details of his life on Twitter, Mboweni took to the social media network to respond to people who were poking fun at his shoes. The minister’s footwear caught the attention of his followers after he posted a video of himself and his sons doing a dance challenge. In the video, Mboweni’s brown and well-worn shoes can be clearly seen. But it was during a Q&A on his Twitter timeline that he finally put an end to speculation around the shoes.

“These shoes are Clarks Ok. They are comfortable for old people! Laugh at them for the last time!”

According to Mboweni, President Cyril Ramaphosa dons the same ‘comfy’ brand of shoes. TimesLIVE says that Clarks is in fact a designer brand that retails from R1,000 to R3,000 per pair.

These shoes are Clarks Ok. They are comfortable for old people! Laugh at them for the last time! pic.twitter.com/s1PEONwVaT — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 18, 2020

Q: when are you retiring those shoes? Answer is NEVER! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 21, 2020

Do you have black shoes is the question. Answere is YES. I do. — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) August 21, 2020

Although Mboweni took a hiatus from Twitter late last year, stating that he found the platform to be abusive, he now tweets regularly and actively responds to his followers. On occasion, he will share a recipe and post pictures of his travels around the country.

Of late, however, he has found himself in hot water for sharing his perspective on ANC resolutions and over the weekend, he tweeted Zambian President Edgar Lungu over his decision to fire Central Bank Governor, Kenny Dalaya. His tweets led to the presidency issuing a statement and distancing itself from Mboweni’s views, which it says are not representative of the SA government.

“In one of his tweets, Minister Mboweni is promising to mobilise if not given reasons why the Central Governor has been fired by President Lungu. President Ramaphosa wishes to assure the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people.

The issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again,” read the statement.

