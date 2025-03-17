BNC#7: Eskom CEO Dan Marokane – What it takes to keep the lights on in SA; the future of Net-zero; and more

Speaking at BNC#7 in Hermanus, Eskom CEO Dan Marokane outlined a bold vision for South Africa’s power utility, emphasizing operational recovery, industry reform, and financial independence. He detailed Eskom’s progress in reducing load shedding, the need for pragmatic energy transition strategies, and efforts to strengthen accountability within the company. With a renewed focus on modernization and sustainability, Marokane reaffirmed Eskom’s commitment to ensuring a stable and competitive energy future. Following his keynote speech, Marokane sat down with BizNews founder Alec Hogg for a wide-ranging Q&A session where he addressed key challenges facing South Africa’s energy sector, from coal and renewables to nuclear and municipal debt. He emphasized a pragmatic approach to the energy transition, advocating for a balanced mix of coal, renewables, and nuclear while ensuring affordability and security. Marokane acknowledged the need for cost efficiencies at Eskom, discussed ongoing efforts to recover funds lost to state capture, and explored the potential of AI-driven electricity demand. He reinforced Eskom’s commitment to transparency, innovation, and securing the country’s energy future amid evolving global trends.

