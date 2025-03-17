Joel Pollak: SA govt need to seriously rethink their approach to US-SA diplomacy following Rasool’s expulsion

In an unprecedented diplomatic move, the US has expelled South Africa’s Ambassador Ibrahim Rasool following his inflammatory remarks about US President Donald Trump. This shocking development signals a deepening crisis in SA-US relations, with potential economic and political repercussions. Will Pretoria shift its foreign policy to mend ties, or are harsher consequences inevitable?

The diplomatic relationship between South Africa and the United States has hit a new low following the dramatic expulsion of South African Ambassador Ibrahim Rasool. In a stunning move, the Trump administration declared him persona non grata after he made incendiary comments labelling US President Donald Trump a “white supremacist leader” and accusing the “Make America Great Again” movement of being driven by racism.

Joel Pollak, senior editor at Breitbart and well-known to BizNews audiences, weighed in on the controversy during a recent interview, describing Rasool’s remarks as “deeply insulting” and “conspiratorial.” Pollak argued that South African policymakers have long misunderstood American politics, leading to an unnecessary escalation of tensions.

Diplomatic fallout: What happens next?

The expulsion of an ambassador is a rare and severe diplomatic measure, typically reserved for criminal conduct or egregious breaches of protocol. In this case, Rasool’s departure signals that the US will not tolerate such accusations from its diplomatic partners, particularly at a time when Washington is reassessing its ties with Pretoria.

The South African government issued a short statement calling the situation “regrettable,” but Pollak argues that mere regret is insufficient to mend relations. “The South African government might want to regroup and think things through,” he said. “But ultimately, they need to show real compromises and a change in their approach.”

One of the biggest questions now is whether Pretoria will be able to appoint a new ambassador to Washington and, if so, whether this will be enough to prevent further deterioration in relations. However, as Pollak pointed out, the issue is much bigger than just Rasool—it’s about South Africa’s broader foreign policy stance and its increasing alignment with nations that the U.S. views as adversaries.

A bigger diplomatic rift: US concerns over South Africa’s foreign policy

Rasool’s comments were just the latest in a series of moves by the South African government that have raised alarms in Washington. The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has openly supported Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. and European Union. Additionally, South Africa’s recent decision to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian hijacker Leila Khaled has further strained relations. Pollak warned that this could lead to the closure of the U.S. consulate in Johannesburg, a move that would have far-reaching consequences for South Africans seeking visas and other consular services.

“The purpose of renaming the street is an attempt to force the U.S. consulate to put the name of a Palestinian terrorist on its letterhead. That will never happen,” Pollak said. “If the consulate closes, it will send a signal that South Africa is not a reliable partner.”

South Africa’s relationship with the International Criminal Court (ICC) is another point of contention. Pretoria’s decision to support ICC investigations into the U.S. military has not gone unnoticed in Washington, further straining diplomatic ties.

Economic consequences: Is AGOA on the chopping block?

Beyond the diplomatic implications, the economic fallout could be severe. There are growing concerns that South Africa may be expelled from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides preferential trade terms with the U.S.

“South Africa has done its best to earn its way out of AGOA,” Pollak stated. “It has sided with Iran, China, Russia, and Hamas—all of which are directly opposed to U.S. security interests.”

Expulsion from AGOA could deal a significant blow to South Africa’s economy, particularly in sectors reliant on exports to the U.S. While some South African officials have suggested that closer ties with the European Union could offset this loss, Pollak dismissed this idea as unrealistic.

“The European Union can barely defend itself without American weapons and money. They are not a substitute for the United States,” he said.

A path to reconciliation?

Despite the tensions, Pollak suggested that there is still an opportunity for South Africa to mend ties with the U.S.—but it will require major policy shifts.

“If South Africa drops the ICJ case against Israel, makes compromises on the Expropriation Act and BEE investment, and stops aligning itself with anti-Western actors, it could actually negotiate a far better bilateral trade deal with the U.S.,” he said. “The potential for economic and diplomatic cooperation is enormous—but South Africa has to choose its allies wisely.”

For now, however, relations remain on a downward trajectory. If Pretoria does not take significant steps to change course, it may soon face not just the loss of AGOA benefits, but also targeted sanctions against ANC officials and further isolation on the global stage.

Conclusion

The expulsion of Ibrahim Rasool is more than just a diplomatic spat—it is a reflection of the broader deterioration in U.S.-South African relations. Unless Pretoria takes concrete steps to realign its foreign policy and repair trust with Washington, South Africa risks facing severe economic and diplomatic repercussions.

With AGOA in jeopardy, the potential closure of the U.S. consulate in Johannesburg, and growing international scrutiny, the South African government faces a critical decision: will it continue down its current path, or will it take the necessary steps to restore its relationship with one of its most important global partners?

