BNC#7: Gayton McKenzie – Behind the scenes of the GNU; Jacob Zuma; implementing ‘DOGE’ in his ministry; and more

In a bold keynote address at BNC#7 in Hermanus, South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, delivered eye-opening predictions about the political landscape leading up to the next elections – providing detailed analyses on the EFF, DA and ANC. McKenzie highlighted the importance of the Government of National Unity to South Africa, and how the coalition is keeping the EFF, MK and particularly “the most popular man in South Africa”, Jacob Zuma, out of power. McKenzie shared behind-the-scenes insights into the dealings of the GNU, in particular, working with the DA and ANC. He also unpacked details surrounding the recently announced budget and closed off with some of his achievements so far as a Minister.

After his keynote address, Minister Gayton McKenzie joined BizNews founder Alec Hogg for a no-holds-barred Q&A session where he doubled down on his stance against illegal immigration, calling it the “biggest issue facing South Africa” and warned businesses to stop employing undocumented foreigners. He also defended the Government of National Unity (GNU), emphasizing its necessity in countering the rise of Jacob Zuma’s MK party. Reflecting on his tenure as Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, McKenzie highlighted his push for reforms in sports funding and infrastructure while confirming ambitious plans, including a bid for the 2036 Olympics and bringing Formula 1 back to South Africa. His candid remarks, including unexpected praise for political rival Helen Zille, underscored his belief that pragmatic leadership—rather than party loyalty—is key to South Africa’s future.

