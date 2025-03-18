BN Briefing: Sandton Drive in global headlines; Coalition politics era begins; Eskom NOT overstaffed – Marokane

In this episode of BizNews Briefing, the US ambassador-in-waiting’s comments on Sandton Drive renaming picked up internationally; Helen Zille explains why Budget sparked SA’s new ‘coalition era’; CEO Dan Marokane addresses misinformation about Eskom being “overstaffed”; Jack Ma, AliBaba rehabilitated by Beijing; BYD; and SpaceX’s astronaut rescue.
