BN Briefing: Sandton Drive in global headlines; Coalition politics era begins; Eskom NOT overstaffed – Marokane

In this episode of BizNews Briefing, the US ambassador-in-waiting’s comments on Sandton Drive renaming picked up internationally; Helen Zille explains why Budget sparked SA’s new ‘coalition era’; CEO Dan Marokane addresses misinformation about Eskom being “overstaffed”; Jack Ma, AliBaba rehabilitated by Beijing; BYD; and SpaceX’s astronaut rescue.

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.

If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.

Watch here

Listen here

Read also: