BNC#7: Cancer warrior Oscar Chalupsky – “Seize every day”: Lessons on resilience, mindset, and living with purpose

At BNC#7 in Hermanus, legendary waterman Oscar Chalupsky captivated the audience with his remarkable journey—one of resilience, reinvention, and relentless determination. The 12-time World Surfski Champion shared how he defied the odds, battling an incurable cancer diagnosis with the same mindset that propelled him to sporting greatness. With humour and hard-hitting truths, Chalupsky’s story is a masterclass in perseverance, proving that passion and mental strength can overcome even the toughest obstacles.

Following his powerful keynote, Chalupsky engaged in an inspiring and insightful Q&A session with BizNews founder Alec Hogg, diving deeper into his philosophy on resilience, mindset, and overcoming adversity. From his unconventional approach to cancer treatment—including fasting and mental toughness—to the importance of authentic friendships and continuous learning, Chalupsky shared hard-earned wisdom with humour and candour. Whether discussing the value of positivity, his views on nutrition, or his refusal to let illness define him, his message was clear: take control, stay strong, and always “seize every day.”

