BNC#7: Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi – Corporate resilience; oil and gas opportunities; BEE; energy transition; and more

At BNC#7 in Hermanus, Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi delivered a keynote speech that underscored the company’s deep-rooted history, corporate resilience, and strategic vision for the future. Baloyi highlighted Sasol’s role in South Africa’s economic landscape, its commitment to innovation, and the pragmatic approach required for a sustainable energy transition. Emphasising resilience, stakeholder value, and transformation, he painted a picture of a company poised to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in a rapidly evolving global market.

During the Q&A session following his keynote speech, Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi sat down with BizNews founder Alec Hogg to tackle pressing questions on South Africa’s economic outlook, Sasol’s transition strategy, and business-government collaboration. He emphasised pragmatic energy transformation, corporate resilience, and the need for public-private partnerships. Baloyi also shared personal insights on leadership, his journey to the top, and Sasol’s role in fostering economic growth. Addressing investor concerns, he reaffirmed Sasol’s commitment to strengthening its balance sheet and unlocking shareholder value.

