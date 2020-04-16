Let’s not kill SAA – let’s chop it up, salvage the good bits: SA airline industry expert

South African Airways (SAA) has guzzled taxpayers’ funds, with an estimated R26bn needed to keep it in the air over the past six years. This is largely, as Forensics for Justice founder Paul O’Sullivan pointed out earlier this week, because it has been the site of rampant corruption and financial irregularity. The finger of blame has pointed at former President Jacob Zuma and his close friend Dudu Myeni, who was appointed chair of the airline even though she had no relevant experience in business. As O’Sullivan says: ANC corruption has brought SAA to its knees. But, SAA has also carried the national flag. What’s more, it is a significant employer, facilitates commerce and has been known for good service, as Guy Leitch, publisher and editor of SA Flyer and Flightcom. Leitch sets out a rescue plan to salvage the parts of SAA that work. – Jackie Cameron

SAA – Killing the rape victim?

By Guy Leitch*

Once again the talk of the end of SAA is premature. Pravin Gordhan sounded the death bell when he said no more money in a letter to the business rescue practitioners. Yet he now appears to be buckling to political pressure from cabinet cronies who want yet another report on the options for SAA.

This is just a delaying tactic. Whatever slim chance the business rescue practitioners (BRP) had of saving the airline has been wiped out by Covid-19.

Tito Mboweni has made it clear that there is no more money for SAA – and rightly so given the competing demands from far more worthy claimants for state funding. The R16bn provided in the February budget for a restructuring is no longer on the table – and in fact government has failed to meet any of its promises to SAA since the start of the BRP in early December last year.

The R7.7bn proposed by the BRP is also no longer real as that plan has been wiped out by Covid-19. The BRP say there is no money to pay salaries or aircraft leases – or to put fuel in the tanks. The airline is unable to borrow locally or abroad, and its balance sheet is hopelessly insolvent. There can be no doubt that it should be liquidated. And with the lockdown, for once the airline can be closed without leaving passengers stranded in airports, as the Civil Aviation Authority likes to do.

Most taxpayers welcome the prospect of no longer being slowly bled by the two state-owned airlines. But there is a huge cost in closing it down. 9,000 SAA group jobs will be lost, with little hope of employment in an airline industry that has been devastated by Covid-19. Further, much long term damage would be inflicted on the already reeling SA economy through the lack of air connectivity provided by SAA to transport people and goods affordably. And when foreign carriers step into the void left by SAA, the ticket revenue will be exported, with more harm to the local aviation industry and the country’s balance of payments.

And perhaps most poignantly, as a pilot friend plaintively asked me – how can it be that after the airline was raped by the Zuma cronies, why is it that the victims who were doing their job, are punished?

Back to the proposed report requested by the cabinet. Let me pre-empt it by outlining the alternatives: The BRP looked at three broad options:

A) Restructure the airline to a small but profitable size. This option was going to cost R7.7bn.

B) Have a ‘structured wind-down’. This would enable the airline to negotiate more favourable terms with its creditors – particularly the aircraft lessors, the banks and yes, even government. Employees would be offered voluntary severance packages, of possibly two weeks pay for every year served (as per the Eskom precedent).

C) Just throw in the towel and liquidate it, letting creditors enjoy the ‘cold comforts of a concurrent claim’. Every airline creditor might hope to get a few cents in the rand – including employees.

Option 1 is off the table because there really just isn’t the money to save the airline.

Option 2 is preferred by the creditors, but NUMSA and SACCA (the cabin crew association) just don’t seem to understand that Option 1 is no longer possible and so aren’t buying into Option 2.

Option 3 has its appeal as it cuts the cost of severance packages to a manageable amount and everybody gets the same small pay out.

There is however a fourth option: As happened to Swissair in 2001, the airline could be spilt into two.

An ‘Oldco” which is left with all the corrupt preferential procurement contracts and toxic debt. These are then ring-fenced and government negotiates hard with the creditors on repayment terms, being careful to avoid detonating the R300bn nuclear bomb of the cross default clauses on other state loans.

A ‘Newco’ that arises phoenix-like from the ashes of SAA, unencumbered by the baggage of the past. There is no reason why, like Air New Zealand, Qantas or LATAM, it cannot be profitable, with quality management, the correct route structure and sound labour and procurement contracts. It will be able to attract a private sector partner – preferably with a majority shareholder, to keep things professional and free of political meddling.

This Newco would be an airline with similar branding and name (‘South African Airlines’ anyone?). It will provide the essential long haul connectivity to keep the foreign airlines that would try move into the vacuum created in the South African market honest. It will ensure that key tourism and trade routes were well served, and that the revenue from ticket sales remained local.

The best bits of SAA would be cherry picked for continuation – its ‘Best in Africa’ customer service standards, its institutional knowledge and pilot training expertise, and its routes and slots at key hub airports, to name but a few. Key subsidiaries, SAA Technical and Air Chefs could be saved and Mango will continue to operate the domestic and select regional market routes.

A good precedent exists: transport economist Joachim Vermooten this month published a detailed study on the SWISS lessons for SAA. He concludes that, “A planned closure and restart (or carve-out) of a smaller and more focussed successor state-owned airline is a better alternative than a sudden service interruption of SAA and related economic impact. The establishment of SWISS International Air Lines as a successor airline to Swissair’s liquidation represents a real-life example of closure and restart (or carve-out) that can be applied to SAA’s viable operations to establish a smaller and more focussed successor state-owned airline as an alternative to a sudden liquidation of SAA.”

What is of note though is that the transition to the SWISS Newco was not without its pain – and it was only when Lufthansa effectively took SWISS over and integrated it with its route network that the new airline became viable. But long run, this would be a good thing for ‘SA Airlines’ and South Africa.