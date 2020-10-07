Ace Magashule, ANC secretary-general, seeks clarity as Hawks deny he faces arrest

Rumours of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule facing arrest have been circulating since the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) apprehended suspects involved in an asbestos housing project in the Free State. The housing scandal happened on Magashule’s watch as he was premier of the Free State when a tender for R255m was awarded to Blackhead Consulting in 2014, a company owned by businessman Edwin Sodi. Several ANC officials have been arrested including former mayor of Mangaung Olly Mlameli and then Head of Department of housing Tim Nthimotse. Sodi allegedly bankrolled ANC officials including Paul Mashatile, Thulas Nxesi, Zizi Kodwa and payments recorded under the initials AM were also found on his bank statements. Those initials are suspected to belong to Magashule, although this is yet to be verified by the Special Investigating Unit and the NPA as investigations are ongoing – Bernice Maune

South African ANC’s Magashule wants state to clarify if he faces arrest

By Paul Richardson

(Bloomberg) — A report that a warrant of arrest has been issued for Ace Magashule has been denied by Hangwani Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the police’s Hawks investigative unit.

Magashule asked his legal team “to write to the National Prosecuting Authority to establish the authenticity of this rumour of an imminent arrest,” ANC spokesman Pule Mabe told state television on Tuesday. “Once the ANC has gathered and established all of the facts, the organisation will be able to pronounce itself fully.”

South African authorities last week began a crackdown on politicians and businesspeople suspected of being involved in corruption.

“The Hawks would like to categorically distance itself from the IOL report regarding the so-called impending arrest,” Mulaudzi said.

A call to Magashule’s mobile went to voicemail and he didn’t respond to a text message when Bloomberg sought comment. NPA spokeswoman Bulelwa Makeke didn’t respond to a request for comment.

