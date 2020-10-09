Eskom: We’re under severe pressure, SA advised to reduce electricity usage

Though South Africans have felt a slight reprieve with rolling blackouts coming to a halt in the last two months, Eskom has confirmed that this is temporary as the grid is still under pressure.

The state utility provided an update during the week, advising the country to reduce electricity usage as much as possible. Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has submitted a deadline of September 2021 for the significant reduction of loadshedding.

De Ruyter has also said progress was being made with the company’s maintenance schedule and repairs at its facilities across the country.

While there was no mention of potential load-shedding by Eskom, a warning is typically a precursor to power cuts. It is currently not clear why the system is under pressure and whether unexpected breakdowns are to blame.